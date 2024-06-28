Vijaynarain opens up about his work on the viral 'Bhairava Anthem' from 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Since the announcement of Kalki 2898 AD (initially dubbed Project K), much has been said and discussed about the same. And since the release of the promotional materials, the hype for the same has skyrocketed. Much of this hype revolves around its unique concept and star cast, comprising Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and more. Now, the filmmakers have released the Bhairava Anthem, a song for the protagonist, portrayed by Prabhas.
An unexpected collaboration of the country’s finest musical talents — Santhosh Narayanan and Diljit Dosanjh — the song also features the vocals of Chennai’s very own Vijaynarain. We rope in the local talent to discuss his experience recording a song for this magnum opus and what sets this character anthem apart.
“The expectations make us look forward to something different. There have been anthems in the past for movies with big star cast. But Kalki is the biggest, most anticipated Indian film today,” the singer-songwriter begins. He adds that the challenge lay in the composition and not much in the fact that the film had a different look or was presented in a lesser-explored genre. “But having said that, the song results from an incredibly unique combination — there is Diljit Dosanjh in Santhosh Narayanan’s music. The song has now been released in multiple languages and is doing well in all of them. I do think it is an energetic song that fits the purpose for which it has been written, and it’s living up to the scale and hype of the movie,” he adds.
We also asked the crooner about the recording process and how the collaboration with Diljit worked out. He reveals that when he was summoned to the studio, he wasn’t aware of the collaboration with the Punjabi star. He further mentions the film’s composer Santhosh Narayanan directed him to record the reference Punjabi lyrics for Diljit, who recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Vijaynarain also recorded lines for the Kannada and Telugu versions as well. The final cut featured Diljit’s lines with his signature flair and Vijaynarain’s soulful voice rocking it out with him.
A frequent collaborator with Santhosh, Vijaynarain also shares how this song and the album stand out in the popular music director’s discography. “I don’t think he has explored the science fiction genre as much until now. The closest he must have gotten to it is the thriller-science-fiction-horror zone with films like Mercury and Pizza, but then this is something that you can compare with your average Hollywood sciencefiction movie,” he says. Teasing us about the score of the film composed by Santhosh, Vijaynarain highlights that the score is sure to elevate the material of the film.