Vijaynarain opens up about his work on the viral 'Bhairava Anthem' from 'Kalki 2898 AD'

“The expectations make us look forward to something different. There have been anthems in the past for movies with big star cast. But Kalki is the biggest, most anticipated Indian film today,” the singer-songwriter begins. He adds that the challenge lay in the composition and not much in the fact that the film had a different look or was presented in a lesser-explored genre. “But having said that, the song results from an incredibly unique combination — there is Diljit Dosanjh in Santhosh Narayanan’s music. The song has now been released in multiple languages and is doing well in all of them. I do think it is an energetic song that fits the purpose for which it has been written, and it’s living up to the scale and hype of the movie,” he adds.