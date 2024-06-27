Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ earns rave reviews from fans on release day

Sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD hit theatres today, and fans are already calling it a ‘mass entertainer.’ Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Early reviews are glowing, with moviegoers particularly impressed by the film’s climax.
One excited fan shared a video on social media, exclaiming, “Just Watched #Kalki28989AD. Last 30 Mins.” Another viewer wrote, “What a mind fu**ing start, epic for an Indian cinema. Visual wonder. Epic and Brilliant.” Prabhas’ performance is also receiving high praise. A fan tweeted, “@nagashwin7 u nailed it, man Prabhas darling as usual top-notch performance.”
The film’s release has sparked a wave of celebration across India. Fans are expressing their joy through energetic dance performances, showering theatres with confetti, and even offering milk to posters of Prabhas.
Kalki 2898 AD promises a thrilling journey in a dystopian world. With its A-list cast, stunning visuals, and action-packed climax, it’s no wonder fans are going wild. Get ready for a visually stunning and action-packed adventure – Kalki 2898 AD is here to conquer the big screen!