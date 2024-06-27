Cinema

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ earns rave reviews from fans on release day

Kalki 2898 AD promises a thrilling journey in a dystopian world
Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD
Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD

Sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD hit theatres today, and fans are already calling it a ‘mass entertainer.’ Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Early reviews are glowing, with moviegoers particularly impressed by the film’s climax.

Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD
Kamal Haasan reveals that ‘self-doubt’ almost kept him away from the sci-fi epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

One excited fan shared a video on social media, exclaiming, “Just Watched #Kalki28989AD. Last 30 Mins.” Another viewer wrote, “What a mind fu**ing start, epic for an Indian cinema. Visual wonder. Epic and Brilliant.” Prabhas’ performance is also receiving high praise. A fan tweeted, “@nagashwin7 u nailed it, man Prabhas darling as usual top-notch performance.”

The film’s release has sparked a wave of celebration across India. Fans are expressing their joy through energetic dance performances, showering theatres with confetti, and even offering milk to posters of Prabhas.

Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD
Rishab Shetty takes the wheel of Bujji, the futuristic car from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, at a special celebration event in Karnataka

Kalki 2898 AD promises a thrilling journey in a dystopian world. With its A-list cast, stunning visuals, and action-packed climax, it’s no wonder fans are going wild. Get ready for a visually stunning and action-packed adventure – Kalki 2898 AD is here to conquer the big screen!

Nag Ashwin
Kalki 2898 AD

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com