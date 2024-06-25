Rishab Shetty takes the wheel of Bujji, the futuristic car from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, at a special celebration event in Karnataka

Kalki 2898 AD, a Pan-Indian science fiction thriller starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, has sparked tremendous interest on social media, ever since its announcement. Adding to the intrigue is Bujji, a custom-built 6-ton beast of a car that serves as Prabhas’ futuristic sidekick in the film.
The AI-powered car has continued to captivate audiences since its introduction, with creators recently unveiling a special clip featuring Kantara actor Rishab Shetty attempting to operate Bujji, a Batmobile-like vehicle of the future. In a unique celebration planned by the Kalki 2898 AD team in Kundapura, Karnataka, they honoured the Kantara actor, showcasing his interaction with Bujji in a specially crafted video.
The video began with the rhythmic beats of traditional dhol welcoming Rishab and Bujji. As the actor took Bujji for a thrilling ride, a crew member watched over from the rear seat. The caption read, “KALKI X KANTARA: @rishabshettyofficial gets behind the wheel of #Bujji. #Kalki2898AD.”
Reflecting on his experience with Bujji, Rishab mentioned, “The glimpse in the teaser was enough for me to know the range of Bujji in the film.” He added, “It was an amazing experience to take Bujji for a spin.” He concluded by wishing the film’s team good luck, saying, “All the best, Bhairavaa and Bujji. Kalki 2898 AD is releasing on June 27. Go to the theatres and experience it on the big screen; all the best Prabhas sir.”
The makers are going all out on the promotions of the film. Recently, business magnate Anand Mahindra took Bujji for a spin as well. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film features a stellar cast also including Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, and Chemban Vinod Jose in significant roles. The film is set to premiere on June 27 and will be released in theatres in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.