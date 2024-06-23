SS Rajamouli, Vijay Devarakonda laud Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ release trailer

Beyond the characters, the trailer reveals a fascinating world-building effort. In a pre-release event video, Nag explained that Kalki 2898 AD unfolds across three distinct locations: Kasi, a resource-depleted region; Complex, a technologically advanced city with a dark secret; and Shambala, a hidden haven for rebels and refugees.

With its captivating visuals, intriguing plot, and an all-star cast, Kalki 2898 AD is poised to be a cinematic spectacle.