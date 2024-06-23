SS Rajamouli, Vijay Devarakonda laud Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ release trailer

The highly anticipated sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD is generating major buzz with the release of its new trailer. Director Nag Ashwin’s vision, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, has captured the imagination of audiences and fellow film personalities alike.
SS Rajamouli, the visionary director behind the Baahubali franchise, took to social media to express his enthusiasm. “Power-packed trailer it is,” he declared, sharing the link. Rajamouli highlighted the depth and intrigue of the characters played by Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. He concluded, “Nagi [director Nag Ashwin]… can't wait to immerse into your world on the 27th! #KALKI2898AD.”
Adding to the excitement, actor Vijay Deverakonda chimed in, calling the trailer “Epiccccc. Next level. My mind is blown. #Kalki2898AD In Cinemas 27th June!”
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Arjun Reddy and Animal, echoed the praise, writing on social media, “Superb trailer (clapping hand emojis). Saw it three times. This is definitely a very new world and a very new experience. FDFS (first day first show) pakka (for sure).”
The trailer offers tantalising glimpses into the film’s plot. It confirms speculation that Deepika’s character, Sumati, is carrying the child destined to be Kalki, the prophesied tenth avatar of Vishnu. A powerful scene showcases Amitabh’s character, Ashwatthama, vowing to protect Sumati and her unborn child, even resorting to battling Prabha’s character, Bhairava. Kamal’s role as the enigmatic Supreme Yaskin is also unveiled, with the trailer hinting at his cynical view of humanity’s unchanging nature.
Beyond the characters, the trailer reveals a fascinating world-building effort. In a pre-release event video, Nag explained that Kalki 2898 AD unfolds across three distinct locations: Kasi, a resource-depleted region; Complex, a technologically advanced city with a dark secret; and Shambala, a hidden haven for rebels and refugees.
With its captivating visuals, intriguing plot, and an all-star cast, Kalki 2898 AD is poised to be a cinematic spectacle.