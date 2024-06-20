Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan rush to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ pre-release event

The much-anticipated sci-fi extravaganza, Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, is gearing up for its release. The pre-release event in Mumbai on Wednesday evening was a star-studded affair, featuring the film’s lead cast – Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan – with Rana Daggubati hosting the event.
A heartwarming moment unfolded when Deepika, visibly pregnant, rose to take the stage. Rana, Prabhas, and even Amitabh rushed forward to assist her. In a display of playful camaraderie, Amitabh, with a touch of mock seriousness, pulled Prabhas back, saying, “Hold on, hold on, let me be the gentleman!” This light-hearted banter sent ripples of laughter through the audience.
Deepika took the opportunity to poke fun at her on-screen persona and real-life condition. When Rana inquired if she’d chosen to stay in character as the pregnant Sumati (or SUM-80) even after filming wrapped, she quipped, “The movie went on for three years, I was like, why not 9 months more?” Laughter erupted again as she playfully blamed Prabhas for her baby bump’s size. “It’s all Prabhas’ fault,” she joked. “He fed me so much, it became a full catering service! He feeds from the heart, that one.”
Deepika had earlier shared stunning pictures on social media before the event, dressed in a black dress with the caption, “Okay enough…Now I'm hungry!” – a hint perhaps at the legendary Prabhas hospitality.
Kalki 2898 AD is set in a picture of a dystopian future where Kashi residents struggle for basic resources. The opulent Complex, an inverted pyramid structure with everything one could desire, is everyone’s aspiration. Prabhas plays Bhairava, a bounty hunter, while Amitabh portrays the enigmatic Aswatthama. Kamal embodies the powerful Supreme Leader Yaskin.
Mark your calendars, as Kalki 2898 AD hits theaters on June 27, promising a visually stunning and action-packed experience.