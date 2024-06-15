Nag Ashwin opens up about working with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’; says, ‘They all want to be directed’

Get ready for a thrilling ride through a future filled with mythology and action! Nag Ashwin’s highly anticipated film, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, is set to hit theatres on June 27.
In a recent interview, Nag shed light on the unique experience of directing such a star-studded cast. He jokingly admitted feeling ‘silly’ giving instructions to legends like Amitabh and Kamal. “It was two years since I last directed, and my first shot was with Mr Bachchan. He has some really good action sequences in the film. But be it him or Kamal sir, they all want to be directed. The bigger they are, the more receptive they are,” he said.
Set in the distant future, Kalki 2898 AD takes inspiration from mythology while crafting a brand-new world. Nag shared the challenges of world-building, stating, “Essentially, I made this film for the 10-12-year-old me who would love to watch this. Every action scene is fun for that kid.” However, fleshing out the specifics proved tricky. “We would dream up things to make the world horrible, but then it would be on the front page!” Nag chuckled. “We thought people wearing masks and using oxygen bars were futuristic – now it’s reality!”
The film dives into a dystopian future where humanity struggles for survival in Kashi, a city starved of resources that are hoarded by the powerful Complex. Prabhas takes on the role of Bhairava, while Amitabh Bachchan portrays the legendary Ashwatthama. With the world yearning for the prophesied return of Kalki, Kalki 2898 AD promises an epic saga filled with action, suspense, and a touch of the divine.