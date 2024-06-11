A dystopian future meets ancient myth in the trailer for Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

The trailer opens with a glimpse of Kaashi, a futuristic city perched atop a mountain – a haven of food, water, and shelter in a seemingly desolate world. People desperately attempt to reach Kaashi, seeking help from its ruthless ruler, King (played by Saswata Chatterjee). But a glimmer of hope emerges with the news of a child who could challenge the King’s authority and usher in a new era. Enter Deepika, visibly pregnant and carrying the potential for change. The tyrannical King, aware of the threat she poses, sets a bounty on her head.