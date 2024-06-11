A dystopian future meets ancient myth in the trailer for Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

The epic trailer for Kalki 2898 AD has finally arrived, promising a visually stunning and action-packed film set in a dystopian future. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie boasts a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.
The trailer opens with a glimpse of Kaashi, a futuristic city perched atop a mountain – a haven of food, water, and shelter in a seemingly desolate world. People desperately attempt to reach Kaashi, seeking help from its ruthless ruler, King (played by Saswata Chatterjee). But a glimmer of hope emerges with the news of a child who could challenge the King’s authority and usher in a new era. Enter Deepika, visibly pregnant and carrying the potential for change. The tyrannical King, aware of the threat she poses, sets a bounty on her head.
This is where Prabhas’s Bhairava enters the scene. He boasts of his unbeatable record. However, audiences are left wondering if he’ll be the hero or the villain. A cryptic scene hints at Amitabh’s Ashwatthama potentially aiding Deepika’s character. Will he be her saviour or will Bhairava get to her first?
In a recent interview, Prabhas revealed the film’s ambitious scope. “The whole film is made for international audiences. That’s why it's the highest budget, and we've got the best actors in the country,” he stated.
Nag had previously shed light on the film's unique timeline. He said, “The film starts with Mahabharata and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian.”
Kalki 2898 AD promises to be a visually spectacular and action-packed reimagining of the Mahabharata, set in a dystopian future. With its stellar cast and ambitious vision, this film is sure to be a global event when it releases on June 27.