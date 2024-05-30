Prabhas says that his upcoming film ‘Kalki 2898 – AD’ has been made for international audiences
Prabhas has set his sights on international recognition with his upcoming sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 - AD. In a recent interview, Prabhas revealed the film’s ambitious goal, “The whole film is made for international audiences. That's why it's the highest budget and we've got the best actors in the country.”
While Prabhas acknowledged his pan-India stardom, he remains grounded. “We were hearing for the first time people calling me ‘pan-Indian,’” he shared. “That doesn't really affect me, but it's a good feeling to think that people around the country like me now.”
The Kalki 2898 - AD grand event on Wednesday served as a glimpse into the film's grandeur. Prabhas was the sole cast member present, hinting at his central role as a beacon of hope in this dystopian world. Joining him in this fight against darkness will be Deepika Padukone and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. The film’s official social media account shared photos of Prabhas, captioning it “Rebel Star Prabhas at Bujji x Bhairava event,” potentially referencing key characters within the film.
Directed by Nag Ashwin, known for his National Award-winning biographical drama Mahanati, Kalki 2898 - AD boasts a stellar cast. It marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Deepika, while Deepika reunites with Amitabh Bachchan after Piku (2015).
Produced by Aswini Dutt, the founder of Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 - AD is meticulously crafted to captivate audiences across India. This sci-fi extravaganza will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, promising to be a landmark film for Indian cinema on the global stage.