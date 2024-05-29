‘Kalki 2898 AD’ director Nag Ashwin invites Elon Musk to take a spin in ‘bujji’
Director Nag Ashwin is getting ready for the release of his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas in the lead role. The buzz surrounding the film is at a fever pitch, fuelled by a series of innovative promotional campaigns. Recently, the filmmakers unveiled Bujji, a marvel of technology, and Prabhas’s character Bhairava, a sophisticated digital companion in the movie.
The cutting-edge car has embarked on a nationwide tour, captivating audiences with its sleek design and futuristic features. Chennai recently witnessed Bujji’sawe-inspiring presence.
Adding to the excitement, Nag took to social media with a playful challenge. He extended an invitation to tech magnate Elon Musk, stating, “Dear @elonmusk sir... We would love to invite you to see and drive our #Bujji... it's a 6 ton beast, fully #madeinindia Fully Electric & an engineering feat.. And I daresay it'll make for a great photo-op with ur cybertruck (would be a sight to see them drive together)”
While Elon’s response is awaited, a ‘yes’ could propel Bujji onto the global stage. The car has already garnered significant attention, with celebrities like Naga Chaitanya and India’s first Formula 1 driver, Narain Karthikeyan, taking it for a spin.
Kalki 2898 AD boasts a stellar cast, including Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupathy. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and featuring music by Santhosh Narayanan, the film is poised for a grand global release on June 27.