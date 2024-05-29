‘Kalki 2898 AD’ director Nag Ashwin invites Elon Musk to take a spin in ‘bujji’

Adding to the excitement, Nag took to social media with a playful challenge. He extended an invitation to tech magnate Elon Musk, stating, “Dear @elonmusk sir... We would love to invite you to see and drive our #Bujji... it's a 6 ton beast, fully #madeinindia Fully Electric & an engineering feat.. And I daresay it'll make for a great photo-op with ur cybertruck (would be a sight to see them drive together)”