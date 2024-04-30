Nag Ashwin opens up about Prabhas starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ comparisons with ‘Dune’; says it’s ‘because of the sand’

The upcoming science fiction extravaganza Kalki 2898 AD is a star-studded spectacle generating immense buzz – and a few comparisons. The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, all sharing the screen for the first time.
While fans eagerly await the May 9 release, some online discussions have drawn comparisons between Kalki and Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi fantasy Dune. Addressing the topic, director Nag Ashwin recently offered a light-hearted response, saying “The snippets seem similar because of the sand. Whenever there is sand, it will look like Dune.”
The comparisons haven’t dampened the excitement, especially following the reveal of Amitabh’s de-aged look as the character Ashwatthama. This glimpse has further fuelled anticipation for the film.
Previously, at the Synapse 2024 event, Nag elaborated on the film’s scope, stating, “The film starts with Mahabharata and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian and not making it look like Blade Runner.”
With a budget of a staggering INR 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD is touted as the most expensive Indian film ever made. Written and directed by Nag, the film is backed by Vyjayanthi Movies and stars Prabhas in the lead role alongside Deepika, marking their first on-screen collaboration.
The film also features Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupathi in pivotal roles. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, Kalki 2898 AD promises a visually stunning and expansive science fiction experience for audiences across India.