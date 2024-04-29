Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra join Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

Actors Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra have joined the cast of the upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles, marking their reunion after the streaming film Bawaal. As per media reports, Rohit and Sanya will be seen playing pivotal roles in the family entertainer.

Being made with an ensemble star cast, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari marks Rohit and Sanya’s first project together, which will go to the floors in a few weeks. The shooting schedule of the film will start in Mumbai before moving to Rajasthan and other international locations.