Fans thrilled by Kamal Haasan’s brief appearance in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ trailer

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan made a fleeting appearance in a few shots in the three-minute trailer cut of Kalki 2898 AD. From the first look of Kamal in the teaser, it looks like the famous actor is all set to enthral fans with a compelling role. Kamal’s unique and distinct appearance as Kali near the end of the teaser suggests that he might be seen playing an antagonist in the film. Fans noticed similarities between the actor’s appearance and Gollum from The Lord of the Rings, and there is speculation that he may portray Kamsa from the ancient era.
The trailer for the film shows Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone on a mission to rescue the world and it is speculated that Kamal’s involvement in the film would be to undo it. Even though he has already portrayed characters with grey shades before, this role is sure to add to his epic filmography, while also offering something new to the viewers Fans are eagerly waiting for more promotional material from the filmmakers, to be able to understand Kamal’s character better.
Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD has been one of the most expensive and eagerly awaited releases of the year. The sci-fi action movie has been the buzz of the town since its announcement because of its captivating plot and stellar cast with Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika, Kamal and Disha Patani in the key roles.
The trailer for Kalki 2898 AD was finally released by the makers on Monday after much anticipation, and it is going viral on social media platforms. The Hindi version of the trailer received over 2 million views and over 259K likes on YouTube since its release. The release date of Kalki 2898 AD is set for June 27.