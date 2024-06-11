Fans thrilled by Kamal Haasan’s brief appearance in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ trailer

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan made a fleeting appearance in a few shots in the three-minute trailer cut of Kalki 2898 AD. From the first look of Kamal in the teaser, it looks like the famous actor is all set to enthral fans with a compelling role. Kamal’s unique and distinct appearance as Kali near the end of the teaser suggests that he might be seen playing an antagonist in the film. Fans noticed similarities between the actor’s appearance and Gollum from The Lord of the Rings, and there is speculation that he may portray Kamsa from the ancient era.