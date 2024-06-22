Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' trailer teases epic clash and character revelations

Desolate landscapes flash across the screen, followed by a powerful statement from Kamal Haasan, “Despite the endless opportunities spanning over generations, man fails to redeem himself and he never will.” This line resonates with the film’s futuristic reimagining of the Mahabharata, set in a dystopian Kaashi. A prophecy foretells the overthrow of the ruler by a child, a child carried by Deepika's character. Prabhas steps in as Bhairava, a skilled hunter, while Amitabh’s portrayal of Ashwatthama has already captured hearts.