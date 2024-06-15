Anticipation peaks as 'Kalki 2898 AD' unveils electrifying 'Bhairava Anthem' promo

The highly anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD has kicked off its musical promotion with the unveiling of the promo for its first song Bhairava Anthem. As suggested by the title, this song serves as the theme track for Bairava, the main character of the film portrayed by Prabhas. Adding to the excitement, the song is performed by the renowned actor and popular Punjabi singer, Diljit Dosanjh, whose energetic vocals are already creating a buzz among fans.

Although the promo showcases only a snippet of the song, the stunning visuals and Dosanjh's infectious enthusiasm are palpable. The opulent production design, a hallmark of Vyjayanthi Movies, is evident in every frame of the promo, promising a visual feast for the audience. The release of this jaw-dropping teaser has heightened anticipation for the full music video, which is set to debut on June 16. Fans are eagerly awaiting to experience the full power of the Bhairava Anthem in all its glory.