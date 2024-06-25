Kamal Haasan reveals that ‘self-doubt’ almost kept him away from the sci-fi epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

The highly anticipated sci-fi extravaganza Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit the theatres this week, but it almost missed out on a legendary actor. In a recent interview, Kamal Haasan, who plays Yaskin in the film, revealed his initial hesitation about joining the project.
Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, boasts a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. During a pre-release event in Mumbai, the topic of Kamal’s casting arose, prompting a humorous exchange. When asked about the lengthy process, Prabhas quipped, “I was like why will he do it? Don’t torture him. Just leave.”
Kamal responded, “It’s not a question of torture. Self-doubt comes, you know. He (gesturing to Prabhas) has done this (referring to Amitabh). What am I going to do? That was the reason.” He clarified, however, that portraying a villain wasn’t the concern. “Even as a lead bad guy, psychopaths and all that. But this is something else,” he remarked. A clip of this exchange quickly went viral on X.
Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Kalki 2898 AD features Amitabh as the immortal Ashwatthama and Prabhas as Bhairava, an avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu. Kamal’s character, Yaskin, remains shrouded in mystery. At the pre-release event, the Indian actor discussed the extensive process of creating his character’s look. “This get-up took a long time,” he said. “We travelled to Los Angeles. We failed a couple of times, before arriving on the first acceptable look for the director. I think and hope the audience will react the same way we did when we saw the look.”
Kalki 2898 AD’s recently released trailer offered a glimpse into the film’s visual grandeur, drawing inspiration from Hindu scriptures and propelling the story forward in the year 2898 AD. The excitement surrounding the film is palpable, with the Telangana government approving extra shows and higher ticket prices for the opening week.