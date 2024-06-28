Symphony Orchestra of India returns to Bengaluru for an evening of western classical music

When asked how the group decided on the setlist for the performance, the co-founder reveals, “In the good old days we used to sit together and do it all ourselves, but now the younger ones are taking a more active part in it. They’ve become far more mature. They sit down with Marat Bisengaliev (music director of SOI) and finalise the setlist.” Following their performance in Bengaluru, SOI has two concerts each of Austrian composer Johann Strauss and German composer Richard Georg Strauss. They have four performances by Indian conductor of Western classical music Zubin Mehta and people can also look forward to several world class conductors coming in February and March next year.

Entry free. June 29, 7 pm. At Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte.

