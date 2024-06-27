Singer-songwriter Anushka Jag releases her latest single, Khushi Khushi

Singer-songwriter Anushka Jag recently released her latest single Khushi Khushi. She is known for hits like Rebirth, Taboo and Hurricane. The song is accompanied by a vibrant animated video and it promises a fresh new experience for her audience.

Anushka’s music stands out thanks to her unique voice and soul-stirring performances that reflect her diverse cultural influences. Her blend of exotic Indian melodies and rhythms has given rise to a music style that resonates globally, appealing not only to the expansive Indian diaspora but also crossing boundaries of race and age.