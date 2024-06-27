Singer-songwriter Anushka Jag releases her latest single, Khushi Khushi

Singer-songwriter Anushka Jag recently released her latest single Khushi Khushi. She is known for hits like Rebirth, Taboo and Hurricane. The song is accompanied by a vibrant animated video and it promises a fresh new experience for her audience.
Anushka’s music stands out thanks to her unique voice and soul-stirring performances that reflect her diverse cultural influences. Her blend of exotic Indian melodies and rhythms has given rise to a music style that resonates globally, appealing not only to the expansive Indian diaspora but also crossing boundaries of race and age.
Speaking about the track, she says, “Khushi Khushi falls into a genre I call ‘spiritual pop’. In a nutshell, the song is about keeping the key to your happiness in your own pocket and not someone else’s. This is the basis of Hindu philosophy which I’m a keen student of. While the theme is spiritual, the lyrics are written in a contemporary and youthful style with a catchy, singable melody and modern production. The title is in Hindi but the rest of the lyrics are in English so that it can also appeal to a wider audience. I wrote the song with my LA-based producer Duddy Brown and we recorded it there. I do believe that Khushi Khushi can appeal to a wide range of people since it’s very relatable’.
Anushka‘s collaborations with renowned figures such as Jennifer O'Neill, John Jones, Duddy Brown, Danni Poppitt and Kyle Kelso showcase her commitment to crafting exceptional music. With each new project, she continues to push boundaries, offering a musical journey that captivates audiences worldwide.
Khushi Khushi is streaming on all audio platforms.
