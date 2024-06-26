Experience the magic of love with Stebin Ben and Neeti Mohan’s new release ‘Chahun’

Chahun is more than just a song; it’s an experience that will make you feel like skipping through a field of wildflowers, together with your soulmate. This beautiful composition, combined with Stebin and Neeti's vocals, creates a melody that will resonate deeply with anyone who listens.

The music video for Chahun is equally captivating. Set against the stunning backdrop of snow-capped peaks and a clear blue sky, it features Stebin alongside the charming Sargun Kaur Luthra giving total Yash Chopra movie vibes. As they chase each other through the snow, the camera captures the vastness of the scenery, symbolising the boundless love they share.