Musician Shreyas Puranik reflects on his journey on World Music Day

To maintain his motivation and produce unique compositions, Puranik draws inspiration from the everyday world around him. "To stay motivated and create unique compositions, I draw inspiration from everyday life, emotions, and diverse musical traditions. Collaborating with other musicians and constantly exploring new genres and techniques also keeps my creativity flowing," he explains.

Traditional Indian music holds a special place in Puranik's heart. He speaks passionately about its rich cultural heritage and timeless depth of expression. In today's contemporary music scene, there is a burgeoning interest in blending these traditional elements with modern genres such as electronic, jazz, and pop. "In the contemporary music scene, there's a growing interest in blending traditional elements with modern genres like electronic, jazz, or pop. I integrate traditional ragas, rhythms, and instruments such as the tabla and sitar into my compositions, creating a fusion that honours the past while innovating for the future," he notes.

One of the significant milestones in Shreyas Puranik's career was his collaboration with the legendary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Working as a music associate on films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Gangubai Kathiawadi was transformative for Puranik. "Working on films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Gangubai Kathiawadi as a music associate with Bhansali was a pivotal turning point in my career. His profound musical knowledge and vision profoundly influenced my artistic journey," he acknowledges.