Jasleen Royal unveils ‘Assi Sajna’: A new shade in her love anthem saga

Revisiting love

Jasleen’s recent additions to her discography are filled with the exploration of different iterations of love stories. Be it the sizzling chemistry with Dulquer Salmaan in Heeriye, along with the featured vocals of Arijit Singh, or the innocent yet strong force of romance in Dastoor, Jasleen currently seems to rule the channel of the love anthem. With this new pop number added to her repertoire, we prompt the singer to let us in on her opinion of what makes this subject worth revisiting. She highlights how love is present in different shades and how her personal experiences also pushed her to revisit such themes. “Kho Gaye Hum Khahan, earlier on in my musical journey, was a song that was all about companionship, friendship, and love related to such relationships. Sang Rahiyo, on the other hand, was all about the initial stages of love, and the vulnerability of being very sensitive to the other person’s comments, essentially being able to be your complete self in front of somebody. Ranjha, on the other hand, was a breakup song — not about my breakup, but my best friend’s,” she clarifies quickly. She further reflects, “I tend to feel things deeply and have a lot of empathy. So sometimes I do tell other people’s stories through my songs. And this song (Assi Sajna) is just about loving life. Life has everything in it — romantic love, friendships, favourite food, favourite spot, favourite travel buddy, etc. Assi Sajna captures all these forms of love.”