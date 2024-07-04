Clinton Charles opens up about his recent appearance on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'

Indian pianist, music producer, and playback engineer Clinton Charles, is rapidly gaining recognition in the global music scene. He has collaborated with prominent Indian artistes like Diljit Dosanjh, Neha Kakkar, Atif Aslam, Jonita Gandhi and Adnan Sami, among others.
Recently, he performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon along with Diljit Dosanjh, marking a significant milestone for Indian artistes on American television. His appearances at Coachella 2023 and on international stages have catapulted him into the global spotlight.
Reflecting on his experience on Jimmy Fallon’s show, Clinton said, "It was a fantastic experience, one of the best stages I've ever been on. The audience truly pumped us, and we were really excited to be among the first Indians to perform on the Tonight Show." A memorable behind-the-scenes moment was when Diljit had Jimmy Fallon attempt to speak Punjabi. "It was hilarious, and everyone was in splits. Jimmy was a real sport and absolutely nailed the Punjabi lines," Clinton recounted.
The appearance on American television has had a significant impact on Clinton's career. "Being my debut American television performance, this appearance definitely has a profound impact on my career. I've got praises and well wishes from friends, family, and colleagues from all over the globe. It's definitely something that I'm really proud of," he noted.
Clinton's performance at Coachella 2023, where he became the first Indian keyboardist and playback engineer to grace the iconic stage, was another career highlight. "Coachella was an important milestone for me. Performing in front of a truly global audience was exhilarating, and every time I think about that performance, it gives me goosebumps," he said.
Collaborating with top Indian singers has been a unique experience for Clinton. "Every collaboration is special, and each artiste is unique. My approach involves learning what the artist needs and what the job demands. I've learned how to perform in the most stressful environments and deliver on some of the biggest stages across the world. I'm grateful to each artist for giving me the opportunity and placing their faith in me," he explained.
Looking ahead, Clinton is excited about future projects. "This year, I'm a part of Diljit's Dil-Luminati world tour. We've just completed the USA and Canada tours, and now we move on to Europe, the UK, the UAE, and India next," he revealed.