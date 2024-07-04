Clinton Charles opens up about his recent appearance on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'

Indian pianist, music producer, and playback engineer Clinton Charles, is rapidly gaining recognition in the global music scene. He has collaborated with prominent Indian artistes like Diljit Dosanjh, Neha Kakkar, Atif Aslam, Jonita Gandhi and Adnan Sami, among others.

Recently, he performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon along with Diljit Dosanjh, marking a significant milestone for Indian artistes on American television. His appearances at Coachella 2023 and on international stages have catapulted him into the global spotlight.

Reflecting on his experience on Jimmy Fallon’s show, Clinton said, "It was a fantastic experience, one of the best stages I've ever been on. The audience truly pumped us, and we were really excited to be among the first Indians to perform on the Tonight Show." A memorable behind-the-scenes moment was when Diljit had Jimmy Fallon attempt to speak Punjabi. "It was hilarious, and everyone was in splits. Jimmy was a real sport and absolutely nailed the Punjabi lines," Clinton recounted.

The appearance on American television has had a significant impact on Clinton's career. "Being my debut American television performance, this appearance definitely has a profound impact on my career. I've got praises and well wishes from friends, family, and colleagues from all over the globe. It's definitely something that I'm really proud of," he noted.