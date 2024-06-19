Diljit Dosanjh shines on The Tonight Show: Here are the most memorable moments

Diljit Dosanjh, the reigning king of Punjabi music, made a dazzling debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, captivating the audience with his vibrant performance.
Introduced by Jimmy as "the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet," Diljit enthralled viewers with his charismatic persona and energetic dance moves, showcasing his hit songs G.O.A.T. and Born To Shine. Dressed in traditional Punjabi attire, complete with a white turban and folded fan, Diljit delivered a captivating rendition of Main Hoon Punjab from his latest film, Amar Singh Chamkila, striking a deep chord with the crowd.
The audience erupted with excitement as Jimmy joined him on stage, exclaiming, "That is how you do it!" With a playful twist in the lyrics of his all-time favorite G.O.A.T, Diljit serenaded, "Hollywood vich jine stars hai, unade vich baitha sardar goriye," playfully gesturing to Jimmy during his performance.
Prior to his appearance on the show, a video surfaced on The Tonight Show's Instagram featuring Diljit teaching Jimmy some Punjabi words. The host's humorous attempt at Dijit's famous catchphrase, "Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye," elicited laughter, but he was praised for his pronunciation of "Sat Sri Akal". Adding to the memorable evening, Jimmy presented Diljit with bespoke white gloves adorned with the show's logo, an exchange for Doiljit's signature iconic black gloves worn during his performances, creating a heartfelt moment.
Reflecting on this milestone in his illustrious career, Diljit shared conflicting emotions in a previous interview, expressing “I don’t know how I feel, I will maybe feel it when I am there. Let’s go see first what happens there.”
This performance comes after his historic appearances as the first Punjabi musician to grace the stages of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Vancouver's BC Place Stadium in 2023.