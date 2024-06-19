Diljit Dosanjh shines on The Tonight Show: Here are the most memorable moments

Diljit Dosanjh, the reigning king of Punjabi music, made a dazzling debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, captivating the audience with his vibrant performance.

Introduced by Jimmy as "the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet," Diljit enthralled viewers with his charismatic persona and energetic dance moves, showcasing his hit songs G.O.A.T. and Born To Shine. Dressed in traditional Punjabi attire, complete with a white turban and folded fan, Diljit delivered a captivating rendition of Main Hoon Punjab from his latest film, Amar Singh Chamkila, striking a deep chord with the crowd.

The audience erupted with excitement as Jimmy joined him on stage, exclaiming, "That is how you do it!" With a playful twist in the lyrics of his all-time favorite G.O.A.T, Diljit serenaded, "Hollywood vich jine stars hai, unade vich baitha sardar goriye," playfully gesturing to Jimmy during his performance.