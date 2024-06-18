Jimmy Fallon exclaims ‘sat sri akaal’ as Diljit Dosanjh teaches him Punjabi

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh gave talk show host Jimmy Fallon a masterclass in Punjabi.

Jimmy took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes reel from The Tonight Show, where Diljit appeared as a guest. The clip, titled “Learning how to speak Punjabi with Diljit Dosanjh,” showed Jimmy repeating what the Lover singer was saying.

“Punjabi aa gaye oye,” said Diljit, and Jimmy repeated. Diljit then said “Oye,” which Jimmy hilariously repeated. The Jatt and Juliet star continued with "Sat Sri Akaal,” and Jimmy repeated it correctly, prompting Diljit to say “Wow.” The reel was also captioned “Sat Sri Akal.”

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented, “It’s the oye for me,” while award-winning producer Guneet Monga simply commented, “Punjabi.”

Jimmy also shared another video where the two were seen swapping gloves, with Diljit’s track 'Born to Shine' playing in the background. The 40-year-old star made his debut on the show, performing his chart-topping hits, including Born to Shine.