Jimmy Fallon exclaims ‘sat sri akaal’ as Diljit Dosanjh teaches him Punjabi

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh gave talk show host Jimmy Fallon a masterclass in Punjabi.
Jimmy took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes reel from The Tonight Show, where Diljit appeared as a guest. The clip, titled “Learning how to speak Punjabi with Diljit Dosanjh,” showed Jimmy repeating what the Lover singer was saying.
“Punjabi aa gaye oye,” said Diljit, and Jimmy repeated. Diljit then said “Oye,” which Jimmy hilariously repeated. The Jatt and Juliet star continued with "Sat Sri Akaal,” and Jimmy repeated it correctly, prompting Diljit to say “Wow.” The reel was also captioned “Sat Sri Akal.”
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented, “It’s the oye for me,” while award-winning producer Guneet Monga simply commented, “Punjabi.”
Jimmy also shared another video where the two were seen swapping gloves, with Diljit’s track 'Born to Shine' playing in the background. The 40-year-old star made his debut on the show, performing his chart-topping hits, including Born to Shine.
Diljit, on the other hand, described the experience of appearing on the show as a “dream come true” for all Punjabi music lovers around the world. He is the first Indian artist to perform on the iconic late-night show.
"It's an incredible honour to be invited onto The Tonight Show. I can't wait to share my music and Punjabi culture with a global audience," said Diljit. He further noted, "This is a dream come true, not just for me, but for all the Punjabi music lovers around the world."
In 2023, Diljit became the first-ever South Asian artist to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. He then embarked on his record-breaking world tour, Dil-Luminati. In Vancouver's BC Place Stadium, he became the first Indian artist to sell out the venue, drawing crowds in Oakland, Newark, Washington and beyond.
On the film front, Dosanjh’s latest release is Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali and also starring Parineeti Chopra. The actors received massive acclaim for their performances in the film. Diljit will next be seen in Jatt and Juliet 3, which is set to release in theaters on June 27.