Priyanka Chopra congratulates Angelina Jolie on Tony win for ‘The Outsiders’ with a heartwarming post

Priyanka Chopra has showered Angelina Jolie with heartfelt praise and congratulations after Jolie’s recent triumph at the Tony Awards. On Tuesday, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate the actor winning her first Tony Award for Best Musical with her production of The Outsiders.
Priyanka shared a candid snapshot from the event featuring Angelina and her 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne, who played an essential role as the producer’s assistant for the musical. In her post, Priyanka wrote, “Huge congratulations to this angel who deserves everything in life and more! Congratulations on winning the Tony for best musical for The Outsiders and also multiple awards and 12 nominations!! You’re a force and I'm so inspired by you every day @angelinajolie. Congratulations, Vivienne.”
At the event which took place on June 16, Angelina, looking resplendent in a stunning teal gown paired with a matching shawl, accepted the award with grace and gratitude. Vivienne mirrored her mother’s elegance in a coordinated outfit consisting of a crisp white shirt, a teal vest, and matching pants.
The Outsiders, a musical adaptation of the iconic young adult novel by SE Hinton, explores the intense rivalries between gangs in 1960s Oklahoma, capturing the gritty essence of its source material. Reflecting on her daughter’s involvement in the project, Angelina told a media house, “She appreciates all theatre but she certainly knows what she feels close to and what she responds to. And then I had the privilege of watching everyone work over this last year to make it into what it is, and Vivienne has been there the whole way.”
Priyanka who is currently in the spotlight for her upcoming film The Bluff, continues to be a vocal supporter of her peers in the industry. Directed by Frank E Flowers, the movie is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate who must protect her family when the shadows of her past resurface.