Priyanka Chopra congratulates Angelina Jolie on Tony win for ‘The Outsiders’ with a heartwarming post

The Outsiders, a musical adaptation of the iconic young adult novel by SE Hinton, explores the intense rivalries between gangs in 1960s Oklahoma, capturing the gritty essence of its source material. Reflecting on her daughter’s involvement in the project, Angelina told a media house, “She appreciates all theatre but she certainly knows what she feels close to and what she responds to. And then I had the privilege of watching everyone work over this last year to make it into what it is, and Vivienne has been there the whole way.”