Priyanka Chopra flaunts 'golden hour glow' in latest photos

Australia certainly suits Priyanka Chopra! The Bollywood-cum-Hollywood actress, who is currently shooting in Queensland, shared a couple of photos on Instagram today where she can be seen soaking the sunset.
Embracing the golden glow, Priyanka has shared in the caption how much she adores the sunset in the city. The actress was seen dressed in a comfy co-ord set. Trust Priyanka to keep it casual and chic and the leading lady will not disappoint.
In the comment section, many lauded Priyanka's physical transformation for the film and some even complimented her elegant style. Dia Mirza dropped two heart emojis in the comments.
Take a look at the photos here:
On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for The Bluff in Australia alongside Karl Urban. Ahead of the shoot, the Baywatch actress had shared a reel with the cast and crew of the film on a yacht.
She posted a sweet appreciation note for her team which read, “When I start a new project, it's really important for me to know that the people who come together to make it are top-notch. We spend so much time together, away from our families and homes, thinking, eating, and breathing the art we're contributing to.”
Directed by Frank E. Flowers, The Bluff, focuses on the life of an ex-female pirate, played by Priyanka, who embarks on a journey to protect her family.
She also has Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba in the works. Aditionally, Priyanka is also expected to make her comeback to the Hindi film cinema with Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaara co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.