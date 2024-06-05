Busy hair & make-up session: Priyanka Chopra's daughter doodles the mannequin

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in Australia for the shoot of her upcoming film The Bluff, shared adorable pictures of her daughter Malti Marie Jonas from her make-up session on Wednesday.
The actress was joined by her daughter in the make-up trailer. Priyanka took to the stories section of her Instagram on Wednesday and dropped several pictures from her make-up session featuring her daughter.
The first picture shows her daughter doodling over a mannequin’s face kept on the table. Priyanka wrote on the picture: “When MM is in the HMU trailer.”
In the second picture, Priyanka’s daughter is seen holding the hair brush, and the next picture has her “Practising her sailor knots,” as Priyanka mentioned. The last picture showed Malti holding the head of the mannequin while smiling at her.
Priyanka held it in front of her daughter as she wrote: “I think ‘Diane’ is coming home with us.”
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in Australia for the filming of her new movie, The Bluff. Set in the 19th century, The Bluff follows a former female pirate (Priyanka) who strives to protect her family as her past mysterious sins tries to catch up to her.
The film also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Pacharo Mzembe and many more. Priyanka is both starring and serves as a producer for this film. This will also be her second project with The Russo Brothers after she starred in their Amazon Original series Citadel.
The actress is also planning to make a comeback to Bollywood with Jee Le Zaraa directed by Farhad Akhthar alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The movie revolves a round trip taken by three female protagonists.There are also rumours that a collaboration between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are in the works after their last collaboration on Bajirao Mastani.