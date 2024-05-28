Priyanka Chopra jets off to Australia for ‘The Bluff’ shoot with her ‘best travel partner ever’

Priyanka Chopra has touched down in Australia, ready to start shooting for her upcoming project, The Bluff. The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a heartwarming video chronicling her arrival alongside her most precious travel companion - daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
The sun-drenched video opened with a bird’s-eye view of their plane touching down on Australian soil. It then cut to a glimpse of Malti, a vision in grey and a black cap, curiously peering out a glass wall at the airport bustle. The camera panned to Priyanka, a radiant smile gracing her face as she captures Malti’s innocent wonder on video.
“Touchdown...The Bluff. With the best travel partner ever,” Priyanka captioned the endearing reel, set to the soothing melody of Bloom (Cover) by SOLOMON. Fans showered the post with love. One enthusiastic fan declared, “Can't wait to see you as a pirate!” while another gushed, “Malti has the best mom.”
The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers, marks Priyanka’s next big-screen venture. Just recently, she took to Instagram to announce the project with a quote by Mark Twain: “Now and then, we had a hope that if we lived and were good, God would permit us to be pirates.” Adding intrigue, the announcement revealed actor Karl Urban would also be part of the film’s star-studded cast.
Set against the vibrant backdrop of the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff promises a thrilling tale. Sources described the film as a story of a former female pirate (played by Priyanka) forced to confront her tumultuous past and protect her family from its lingering shadows. The Russo Brothers’ AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios join forces to produce this action-packed adventure, with Priyanka herself donning the producer’s hat alongside her acting duties.
The film is slated to set sail on Prime Video, gracing screens in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. Meanwhile, Priyanka is gearing up for season two of Citadel, directed by Joe Russo. She recently wrapped filming for another exciting project, the action-comedy Heads Of State, starring alongside Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid, under the direction of Ilya Naishuller.