Priyanka Chopra kickstarts 'The Bluff' shoot; spends quality time with daughter Malti and crew on a yacht

Priyanka Chopra was spotted enjoying some quality time with her daughter Malti Marie and the team of her upcoming film, The Bluff, before diving into a hectic shooting schedule.
The global icon recently shared a video on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of a yacht party with her co-workers.
In her caption, Chopra emphasized the importance of surrounding herself with dedicated and talented individuals when starting a new project. She acknowledged the challenges of being away from family and home, and how having a joyful and skilled team makes the process much easier.
The actress, who is now in Australia for the shoot, shared her delight about the new beginning. She recently surprised fans with a script reading session, symbolically sketching the sacred 'Om' symbol to represent the beginning of her journey with the film.
The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers, follows the story of a former female pirate in the 19th-century Caribbean who embarks on a mission to protect her family from the sins of her past. Chopra will take on the lead role of the pirate in this Amazon Prime Video production.
Along with The Bluff, Chopra has an outstanding roster of projects, including Head of State with John Cena, Citadel 2, and her much-anticipated Bollywood homecoming with Jee Le Zara, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
Priyanka Chopra's global stardom and diversified ventures have solidified her place as an outstanding actor, as she fluidly transitions between her personal and professional lives while embracing new challenges with her typical passion and grace.