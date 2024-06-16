Priyanka Chopra shares heartwarming photos from mom Madhu Chopra’s birthday celebration in Australia

Priyanka Chopra, currently filming in Australia, took a moment to shower her mother, Madhu Chopra, with love on her birthday. Sharing a heartwarming post on Instagram on Saturday, Priyanka included a series of photos capturing precious moments between the three generations of women – Priyanka, Madhu, and Malti Marie.
The first photo was a picture of pure love, with Priyanka embracing her mom while they shared a smile. Priyanka opted for a casual cream-coloured top and matching shorts, while Madhu sported a classic combination of a white top, black pants, and a blue shawl.
The next picture showcased a more joyous scene. Malti joined her mom and grandma, along with friends, for a birthday celebration. Sitting on Madhu’s lap, Malti’s gaze was fixed on a plate overflowing with chocolates, a single candle adding a celebratory touch. Priyanka stood behind her mother, her hand gently holding Malti’s.
The remaining pictures offered glimpses into Madhu’s birthday festivities – a serene moment on the beach, a relaxed pose on a balcony, and a sweet mother-daughter beach outing with Priyanka and Malti.
Penning a beautiful message alongside the photos, Priyanka expressed her gratitude and love for her mother. “Happiest birthday to the most magical woman I have ever known,” she wrote. “Thank you for sharing your grace with us. Thank you for helping us become the best versions of ourselves, our matriarch, our leader, my mother, happy birthday @drmadhuakhourichopra.”The post, geotagged as Australia, quickly garnered warm wishes from Priyanka's friends and family.
Priyanka's cousin Mannara Chopra commented, "Happy birthday mami @drmadhuakhourichopra," while Gauahar Khan showered praise on Madhu, writing, “Ur mom is truly gracious. I absolutely love her. Happy birthday aunty. God bless u always.” Celebrity wishes continued to pour in, with Farah Khan Ali adding, “Happy happy birthday Madhu. May you have an amazing day and year filled with health wealth happiness prosperity love laughter luck and more @drmadhuakhourichopra.”
While celebrating her mom’s birthday, Priyanka is also busy filming her upcoming movie, The Bluff. Directed by Frank E Flowers, the film promises an exciting adventure. Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, Priyanka takes on the role of a former female pirate forced to confront the demons of her past to protect her family.