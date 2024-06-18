Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's pre-wedding bashes light up social media with glitz and glamour

In a delightful prelude to their upcoming wedding, Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal took to Instagram to share glimpses of their joyous celebrations with close friends. The couple is set to tie the knot soon, and their social media posts on Monday night gave fans a peek into their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties.
Sonakshi dazzled in a shimmery black outfit as she celebrated her last days of singlehood with her girl squad. Accompanied by close friend Huma Qureshi, the duo coordinated in stylish black attire, exuding elegance and fun. Sonakshi’s Instagram Story was captioned, “17.06.2024”,
The venue was lavishly adorned with gold balloons, adding a touch of glamour to the occasion. One of the standout moments was a radiant selfie featuring Sonakshi and her friends, capturing the essence of friendship and celebration.
Zaheer, on the other hand, embraced the revelry of his bachelor party with an enthusiastic group of friends. The actor posted a lively group selfie with a caption brimming with excitement: “Let’s go!” Among the attendees was film editor Maahir Zaveri, who shared a playful selfie where Zaheer is seen kissing him on the cheek. Maahir’s caption humorously declared, “Baby’s getting married,” encapsulating the celebratory spirit of the evening.
In a heartwarming twist, Zaheer’s sister and celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi had earlier shared a touching photo of Sonakshi mingling with her soon-to-be in-laws. The image featured Sonakshi and Zaheer alongside Zaheer's father, Iqbal Ratansi, with his mother and sister completing the family portrait.
Adding to the excitement, a few days ago, Sonakshi’s wedding invitation was leaked online, creating a buzz among fans and media alike. The unique invite includes an audio QR code, delivering a heartfelt message from the couple. “Finally! This celebration will not be complete without you, so drop whatever you’re doing on the 23rd of June and come party with us. See you there,” the invitation joyously announced.