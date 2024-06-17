Sonakshi Sinha's photo with Zaheer Iqbal's family goes viral amidst wedding rumours

Amidst swirling wedding rumours, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were recently captured in a heartwarming moment with the latter’s family. Sanam Ratansi, celebrity stylist and Zaheer's sister, shared a picture on her Instagram stories to mark International Father's Day, sending the internet into a frenzy.

The now-viral showcases Sonakshi looking stunning in a pink and orange ombre outfit, exuding grace and charm. Meanwhile, Zaheer was seen sporting a casual yet stylish white t-shirt paired with a necklace.

In the frame are not just the couple but also Zaheer's parents and other close relatives. Capturing a beautiful familial bond, the photo has sparked curiosity and excitement among fans, fueling speculation about the upcoming wedding on June 23.

The long-standing wedding rumours surrounding Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been confirmed by notable personalities like Poonam Dhillon, Honey Singh and Pahlaj Nihalani.