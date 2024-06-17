Sonakshi Sinha's photo with Zaheer Iqbal's family goes viral amidst wedding rumours

Amidst swirling wedding rumours, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were recently captured in a heartwarming moment with the latter’s family. Sanam Ratansi, celebrity stylist and Zaheer's sister, shared a picture on her Instagram stories to mark International Father's Day, sending the internet into a frenzy.
The now-viral showcases Sonakshi looking stunning in a pink and orange ombre outfit, exuding grace and charm. Meanwhile, Zaheer was seen sporting a casual yet stylish white t-shirt paired with a necklace.
In the frame are not just the couple but also Zaheer's parents and other close relatives. Capturing a beautiful familial bond, the photo has sparked curiosity and excitement among fans, fueling speculation about the upcoming wedding on June 23.
The long-standing wedding rumours surrounding Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been confirmed by notable personalities like Poonam Dhillon, Honey Singh and Pahlaj Nihalani.
While Poonam graciously acknowledged receiving a "lovely" invitation from the couple, indicating her excitement for their union, Honey Singh, despite his international commitments, assured fans that he wouldn't miss celebrating his "best friend" Sonakshi’s wedding with Iqbal.
Adding to the buzz, a wedding invitation with a QR code surfaced online last week. The invitation carried a heartfelt message from Sonakshi and Zaheer, proclaiming their transition "from being each other's rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend to being each other's definite and official husband and wife."
If the reports are to be believed, the couple's wedding will be held at Mumbai's Bastian. The wedding invitation for Sonakshi and Zaheer states that the festivities would begin at 8:00 pm.