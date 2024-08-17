A classical twist: Singer Shreya Jain, who made her Bollywood debut through 'Attack', releases her debut EP

Can you take us through the EP?

I grew up listening and learning hindustani classical music from my guru and my father and I have been releasing my music for almost one and a half years now. I’ve been experimenting with a lot of genres and melodies and I have realised one thing, that hindustani classical melodies come naturally to me. That may be because I used to wake up listening to my father’s riyas. That used to be the alarm for me. When I was thinking of doing my first EP, I thought of doing something that comes very naturally to me. So, I wanted to do something related to hindustani classical music and a lot of international producers and DJs are very intrigued by this form of music and they do want to collaborate. I have gone a bit crazy with this EP, that’s why the name Bawari. We have a Tamil Hindi song, there is a rapper in one of the songs, which is unexpected in classical music. That’s how the title of the EP came about.