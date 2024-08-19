Shreya Ghoshal lends her voice to Anupam Roy’s ‘Aaj shara bela’ in Bengali film ‘Bohurupi’

National Award-winning playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has lent her voice to the song Aaj Shara Bela from the upcoming Bengali film Bohurupi. Composed by Anupam Roy, the song tells the story of a girl awaiting her lover. Anupam pursued the five-time National Award-winning singer for six months to bring her on board for this track.

Speaking about the song, Shreya expressed, "It's such a beautiful piece, and I absolutely loved the composition. The song blends elements from various genres, making it sound incredibly unique. The visuals complement the song perfectly, centering around a girl waiting for her lover. As a singer or songwriter, everything you create—from the melody to the lyrics—comes from the heart, and that sincerity is evident in this composition."

Anupam and Shreya previously collaborated on the song Kolkata from the 2016 film Praktan, which featured Bengali cinema legends Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta.

Sharing an interesting tidbit, Anupam revealed, "I’ve been chasing Shreya for the last six months to make this recording happen. From the moment I began composing, I knew this song was meant for her voice. It was crucial for the song’s essence. Finally, we made it happen."

Recently, the film's motion poster was released, showcasing a confrontation between Abir Chatterjee and director-actor Shiboprosad Mukherjee.

Bohurupi, directed by the duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, features Abir Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Koushani Mukherjee, and Shiboprosad Mukherjee in significant roles. Produced by Windows Production, the film is set to hit theaters during Durga Puja.