Drummer Tarun Balani and guitarist Siddharth Gautam join hands to present a reinterpretation of Tarun’s original compositions

Talking about his experience playing in Bengaluru, Tarun reveals, “A lot of my concerts during the early stages of my career, took place in Bengaluru. One of my band members is from Bengaluru, so, I spent a lot of time hanging out with him, rehearsing with him and playing shows. The audience is really great. They come with an open mind.”

Finally, we end our chat with Tarun, asking him about his upcoming projects, where he tells us that he is in the post-production stage of his upcoming fourth album. “It will be coming out in May 2025 and we will be playing some of that music in Bengaluru. The album is titled as Kade Milda Si (when will we meet). After the show here, we will be heading to Goa, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Mumbai,” he says signing off.

Entry free. August 22, 7 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.

