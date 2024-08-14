Ricky Kej unveils new version of India's National Anthem on the eve of 78th Independence Day
On the eve of India's 78th Independence Day today, three-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej released his new version of the National Anthem for the public.
Taking to his social media handles, he shared the song's video and said that he feels honoured.
"Honored to share my epic rendition of our National Anthem of India (Bharat). Featuring top legendary Indian musicians - a 100 piece British Orchestra and a choir of 14000 tribal children! We even won a Guinness World record :-) Please share, watch, use, but with respect :-) It is yours now, my humble gift to every Indian everywhere. Jai Hind! Happy #IndependenceDay2024 Featuring Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, Rakesh Chaurasia, Amaan & Ayaan Ali Bangash, Rahul Sharma, Jayanthi Kumaresh, Sheik and Kaleeshabi Mahaboob, Giridhar Udupa, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (UK), Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences," he wrote.
“When I recoreded the anthem with Royal Philharmonic Orchestra last year, I felt this would be my penultimate version of an attempt to recreate the anthem. I really thought I had done my best. But when this idea cropped up — first to feature the renowned instrumentalists from across the country and then to also feature the children — I had to change my mind,” Ricky had told us earlier in an exclusive chat.
This rendition has already achieved a Guinness World Record by including nearly 14,000 students from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences. The National Anthem features Ricky Kej, who directed the music in collaboration with the London Philharmonic Orchestra. The group performance also includes flute maestro Hariprasad Chaurasia, sarod maestros Aman and Ayaan Ali Khan, and santoor maestro Rahul Sharma, among many other renowned artistes.
(With inputs from ANI)