Ricky Kej unveils new version of India's National Anthem on the eve of 78th Independence Day

On the eve of India's 78th Independence Day today, three-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej released his new version of the National Anthem for the public.

Taking to his social media handles, he shared the song's video and said that he feels honoured.

"Honored to share my epic rendition of our National Anthem of India (Bharat). Featuring top legendary Indian musicians - a 100 piece British Orchestra and a choir of 14000 tribal children! We even won a Guinness World record :-) Please share, watch, use, but with respect :-) It is yours now, my humble gift to every Indian everywhere. Jai Hind! Happy #IndependenceDay2024 Featuring Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, Rakesh Chaurasia, Amaan & Ayaan Ali Bangash, Rahul Sharma, Jayanthi Kumaresh, Sheik and Kaleeshabi Mahaboob, Giridhar Udupa, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (UK), Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences," he wrote.