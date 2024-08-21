Against the tide

Sreya was last seen in the Amazon Prime series Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar (2021). After that, she stepped away from acting and theatre to pursue further studies in the USA. “I received a scholarship from the University of Michigan for my master’s in dance and theatre. I was also awarded a grant for my thesis, which led me to Mumbai to create a music video for the song,” she shares.

The video song was released on Independence Day. “It’s a fun video where an apsara comes to life, fighting against the world’s expectations of her perfection,” says Sreya. Currently in Mumbai, she is already working on her next song, Gentle, which is set to be released in a few months.