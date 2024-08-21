Music

Brazilian pop star Anitta to perform at NFL’s first game in Sao Paulo

The NFL announced yesterday that the 31-year-old will perform when the Green Bay Packers play the Philadelphia Eagles in Sao Paulo on September 6
Brazilian singer Anitta performs during the Tecate Emblema music festival in Mexico City (May 18, 2024)

Brazilian pop star Anitta will perform at halftime of the first NFL game in the South American country on September 6.

The NFL announced Tuesday that the 31-year-old will perform when the Green Bay Packers play the Philadelphia Eagles in Sao Paulo.

A fan favorite in Brazil for about a decade, Anitta released her most recent album, “Funk Generation,” in April. She is the first Brazilian artist with 35 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has the most Hot 100 charting songs of any Brazilian female artist.

“It means everything to be able to perform in Sao Paulo at the NFL’s first game in Brazil, where I can bring fans around the world the excitement and joy of our amazing culture,” Anitta said in a statement. “It’s really a dream come true to be a part of this moment.”

In May, Anitta, released a music video depicting rituals of the Afro-Brazilian faith Candomble, sparking controversy in a country where religious intolerance is still common. Her track “Accept” has been viewed more than 3.4 million times on YouTube since its release.

