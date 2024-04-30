Travis Kelce secures a record USD 34 million deal, becomes NFL’s highest-paid Tight-End

Love and money seem to be going hand-in-hand for celebrity couple Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. While Taylor recently joined the billionaire club, Travis just secured a record-breaking contract himself, solidifying his position as the NFL’s highest-paid tight end, stated reports.
The 34-year-old athlete signed a two-year extension worth a whopping USD 34 million with his longtime team, the Kansas City Chiefs. This deal, as reported by sources, makes Travis the undisputed king of his position, surpassing the previous record held by Darren Waller of the New York Giants.
The news was met with excitement from both Travis and his fans. The Chiefs’ official social media account proudly declared, “We signed the greatest tight end ever to a new contract.” Travis himself took to social media with a celebratory video, expressing his delight at staying with the team he joined 12 years ago. “It's an honour and a pleasure, and I can't wait to get after it these next two years. Getting fired up for this year.”
This record-breaking deal comes just weeks after Travis and his superstar girlfriend, Taylor, were spotted at a charity event hosted by their mutual friend, Patrick Mahomes. The couple, who are reportedly quite close to Mahomes, displayed a picture of love and happiness, fuelling fan speculation about their future.
While Travis celebrates his historic contract, Taylor’s fans eagerly await the next leg of her highly anticipated Eras tour. The Grammy-winning singer is set to kick things off in Paris this May.