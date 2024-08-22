All by herself: Singer-songwriter Kamakshi Khanna embarks on her first self-produced India tour

You begin your eight-city tour in Bengaluru. What have you planned for the audience here?

The purpose of the tour is to promote and share my EP, Heartbreak 2020. Most of the songs are emotional and heart-felt. All the songs in the EP are the ones I had been working on for the past four years, which is why the name Heartbreak 2020. The songs that I released were raw and homegrown versions and I will be performing them live for the first time with my band. All the songs that I wrote during the lockdown and worked on, finally come to life in an orderly way, in a set that I’ve always wanted to play. I thought what better way to do it than to do my own tour and plan and go to as many cities that I can possibly go to.