Cardi B reveals anemia diagnosis on social media

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, who is currently expecting her third child, clarified that her unusually pale skin is due to health issues, not skin bleaching.

In response to a comment on X (formerly Twitter), Cardi explained, “Bleaching while pregnant? Really? NO! I'm pregnant, slightly anemic, and this baby is draining my energy, making me pale, with sunken eyes and visible veins. I can’t even tan because I get overheated and dizzy too quickly.”

Cardi, who shares a son named Wave and a daughter named Kulture with her estranged husband Offset, announced her latest pregnancy on social media earlier this month, according to reports. On Instagram, Cardi expressed gratitude for her children, saying, “With every ending comes a new beginning! I’m so thankful for this season with you. You’ve given me more love, life, and renewed my strength!”

She continued, “You’ve shown me that I can have it all and don’t have to choose between life, love, and passion. I can’t wait for you to see what you’ve inspired me to achieve. Life’s challenges are easier with you by my side, and your support makes it all worthwhile!”

Recently, she shared videos of her children on Instagram Stories, showcasing their unique styles. In one video, her daughter Kulture was seen smiling and laughing in a Hello Kitty-themed outfit, with Latto’s song Big Mama playing in the background. In another clip, Cardi complimented her son Wave Set’s fresh cornrows, telling him he resembled her and expressing her approval of his hairstyle.