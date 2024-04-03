Cardi B's terse response to her split with Offset: ‘It has been a little difficult’

Raptress Cardi B said that she has been trying to "adapt" to life following her split from rapper Offset, and added that it has been a "little bit difficult" for her.

The two have children Kulture and Wave. It was in December 2023, when Cardi B and Offset decided to go their separate ways after six years of marriage.

She said, "I’ve been adapting to my new personal life and it’s just been a little bit difficult. Especially because I have a lot of work to do and everything, but so far so good. I’m not in a bad space but I’m in a very different space," further noting, "From 19 to 22, I was very alone. I just distanced myself from everybody and focused on my work."