Kritika Bhardwaj on her journey from ‘Mismatched’ to ‘Yodha’

Kritika Bharadwaj, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna, and Disha Patani, is delighted by the feedback she's receiving, especially for the climax scene.
Kritika, known for her role as Simran in Netflix's Mismatched, shared her experience of seamlessly transitioning into shooting for Yodha just three days after wrapping up Mismatched Season 2.
Bharadwaj shares, "In June 2021, I auditioned for a project without knowing it was Yodha. Later in October, while shooting for Mismatched Season 2 in Rajasthan, I received a call from Panchami's team, informing me about a meeting with the directors for a look test. And post that I was locked in for the part. We wrapped up shooting of Mismatched season 2 on November 24, and three days later I was on the sets of Yodha.
"Transitioning from portraying a college-going girl Simran to Tanya, a trainee pilot, was fascinating. I immersed myself in learning technical terms, drawing inspiration from plane simulation games. Shooting the fight plane scene towards the end of Yodha in a linear fashion added to the natural flow of the process. In fact my first scene in Yodha, where I meet Sidharth's character mirrored real life, making the experience feel authentic and seamless," Bhardwaj adds.