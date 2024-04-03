Kritika Bhardwaj on her journey from ‘Mismatched’ to ‘Yodha’

Kritika Bharadwaj, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna, and Disha Patani, is delighted by the feedback she's receiving, especially for the climax scene.

Kritika, known for her role as Simran in Netflix's Mismatched, shared her experience of seamlessly transitioning into shooting for Yodha just three days after wrapping up Mismatched Season 2.