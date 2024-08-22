In Mexico, an Indigenous Triqui artiste embraces his roots through contemporary rap

Carlos CGH (Carlos Guadalupe Hernández), a 24-year-old rapper from the Triqui people of Oaxaca, is using his music to preserve his native language and culture. His performances, often featuring traditional Oaxacan elements like the gabán poncho and banda music, celebrate the richness of his heritage.

“We’re always proud,” Guadalupe said on stage. “This goes out to all craftspeople who are here, people don’t know all the history and all the resistance behind one garment.”

As a descendant of the Triqui nation, Guadalupe’s verses reflect his cultural identity. He aims to conserve the Triqui language, which is at risk of disappearing, through contemporary rap. “It’s a language that is at risk of disappearing,” he said. “We learned that through rap we can make songs that would interest the new generations to speak it (Triqui) again.”

The Triqui people have faced numerous challenges, including political conflicts and forced displacement. Despite these hardships, many Triquis remain connected to their roots and continue to fight for a better future.

Guadalupe’s music serves as a powerful tool for promoting cultural awareness and resilience. By incorporating traditional elements into his rap, he bridges the gap between the old and the new, inspiring younger generations to embrace their heritage.