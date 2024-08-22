AP Dhillon joins hands with Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr for ‘The Brownprint’

Global Punjabi music star AP Dhillon has collaborated with Nigerian singer and songwriter Ayra Starr for his upcoming extended play christened The Brownprint.

The Excuses hitmaker took to his social media to share an illustrative artwork that features Ayra Starr.

Announcing the release date of the EP, Dhillon shared a post, which read: “A new chapter for me. A new era for all of us” with an accompanying teaser video that briefly touched upon the theme of the strength and pride of the Punjabi community.

This announcement marks the Afrobeat star’s maiden collaborative innings within the Indian sub-continent. Titled Bora Bora, Dhillon has blended Punjabi and Afrobeats for the track.

The EP will feature a diverse range of genres, exploring themes of community, culture and celebration. With the latest addition of Ayra Starr, the EP's appeal is further amplified, promising to resonate with a global audience.