Musician Raghab Chatterjee reflects on 25 years of his musical journey ahead of ‘Gaane Fusion-e Rajote Raghab 24’

Celebrating 25 years in the industry is both humbling and exhilarating. Throughout my career, I’ve embraced various genres—Indian classical, Adhunik, Moulik, film music, Rabindrasangeet, fusion, Nazrul, folk—while always infusing my unique style into each. Reaching this milestone feels like a monumental achievement. I feel incredibly honoured and blessed to have spent so many years doing what I love, and it’s heartening to know that people continue to appreciate and expect good music from me. Over the years, the music industry has evolved, with changing soundscapes in both film and non-film music. As an artiste, it has been my responsibility to adapt and grow with these changes.