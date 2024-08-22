Musician Raghab Chatterjee reflects on 25 years of his musical journey ahead of ‘Gaane Fusion-e Rajote Raghab 24’
Celebrating 25 years in the music industry is no small feat, especially when your journey has been as varied and impactful as Raghab Chatterjee's. As he prepares for the grand event ‘Gaane Fusion-e Rajote Raghab 24’ to be held on August 31, at Rabindra Sadan, he had a quick chat with Indulge. Raghab reflects on his experiences, the evolution of his music, and his ongoing commitment to his art. This event, which will feature performances by iconic artists like Usha Uthup and Pandit Bickram Ghosh, promises not just a musical extravaganza but also a noble cause, with proceeds going to Hridaya, a charitable program.
Excerpts from our chat:
As you stand on the brink of a 25-year musical journey, what emotions and thoughts dominate your mind? Are there particular milestones that feel especially significant in this journey?
Celebrating 25 years in the industry is both humbling and exhilarating. Throughout my career, I’ve embraced various genres—Indian classical, Adhunik, Moulik, film music, Rabindrasangeet, fusion, Nazrul, folk—while always infusing my unique style into each. Reaching this milestone feels like a monumental achievement. I feel incredibly honoured and blessed to have spent so many years doing what I love, and it’s heartening to know that people continue to appreciate and expect good music from me. Over the years, the music industry has evolved, with changing soundscapes in both film and non-film music. As an artiste, it has been my responsibility to adapt and grow with these changes.
Your music has evolved with time, yet it remains deeply rooted in tradition. How do you balance that?
Striking that balance is no easy task. Indian classical music is rich but not always accessible to the mass. It took considerable effort, thought, and energy to make this genre more approachable. Along the way, I’ve faced criticism and negative feedback, but I’ve always held onto my work and my music. It’s been a journey of persistence and faith in my craft.
What drove you to combine music with philanthropy, and how do you hope this will impact both the audience and the cause?
My connection with philanthropy, particularly through music, began in 2019 when we organised a similar event. My friend Debashish, who is associated with Hridaya, inspired this cause. Hridaya supports children suffering from heart-related diseases who are financially disadvantaged and in need of surgery. The funds from 'Rajote Raghab' will go entirely to this cause. It’s a special day for me, and I’m glad to dedicate it to something so meaningful. We did the same five years ago when I celebrated 20 years in the industry, and I’m honored to continue this tradition.
The music industry is fraught with challenges. Looking back, what were the pivotal moments of adversity that you overcame, and how did these shape your journey?
Challenges are a part of every journey, and mine is no exception. There were moments when opportunities that seemed meant for me went to someone else, perhaps due to my poor networking skills. However, I’ve always believed that if I remain dedicated and true to my art, people will appreciate and acknowledge it. I never aimed to be market-oriented; my focus has always been on the music itself.
We love all the jamming videos you upload with your daughters Anandi and Aheeri. What are you learning from them?
I learn so much from them every day! From new ways of playing the guitar to exploring newer soundscapes and voicing techniques, they bring fresh perspectives to our studio sessions. I often seek their advice on my new music. Recently, I released a song, Chander Preme, which was entirely designed by them. Their creativity continually inspires me.
What lies ahead for Raghab Chatterjee?
The future holds more music, of course. I have several interesting projects lined up, some of which will be released around Puja. Additionally, my wife and I run a music academy where we’re deeply committed to training the next generation of musicians. I want these students to learn music thoroughly, including mastering instruments. It’s about nurturing the next wave of artists who will carry forward the legacy.