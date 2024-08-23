Alan Walker’s heartwarming gesture: Reuniting a lost bike owner in Vietnam

In an effort to correct a wrong, global music star Alan Walker recently garnered widespread attention on social media with a moving act in Hanoi, Vietnam. The story began when a TikTok video emerged in July showing someone in Vietnam taking a bike that wasn’t theirs while sporting an Alan Walker hoodie. The clip quickly went viral, amassing 9 million views and catching the eye of Vietnamese media.

Upon seeing the video, Alan Walker addressed the issue on his TikTok account, stressing the importance of properly respecting his merchandise. His post has since garnered over 13 million views, with the internet buzzing about the elusive ‘Alan Biker’ and the fate of the bike.

Determined to make amends, Alan undertook a mission to return the bike to its rightful owner. After an extensive search, he contacted the owner to inform them of a special delivery en route. To their surprise, on August 19, the same day the delivery arrived, Alan Walker himself showed up.