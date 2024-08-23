Alan Walker’s heartwarming gesture: Reuniting a lost bike owner in Vietnam

In an effort to correct a wrong, global music star Alan Walker recently garnered widespread attention on social media with a moving act in Hanoi, Vietnam. The story began when a TikTok video emerged in July showing someone in Vietnam taking a bike that wasn’t theirs while sporting an Alan Walker hoodie. The clip quickly went viral, amassing 9 million views and catching the eye of Vietnamese media.
Upon seeing the video, Alan Walker addressed the issue on his TikTok account, stressing the importance of properly respecting his merchandise. His post has since garnered over 13 million views, with the internet buzzing about the elusive ‘Alan Biker’ and the fate of the bike.
Determined to make amends, Alan undertook a mission to return the bike to its rightful owner. After an extensive search, he contacted the owner to inform them of a special delivery en route. To their surprise, on August 19, the same day the delivery arrived, Alan Walker himself showed up.
On that date, Alan was seen in Hanoi, where he visited a local bike shop to pick out a new bike and lock featuring his signature AW sticker. He then traveled to the owner’s neighbourhood, where he personally delivered the new bike and made a surprise appearance.
Alan even recreated the viral CCTV footage, bringing the story full circle by returning the bike to its original location. The heartwarming act quickly went viral, with many praising Alan for his commitment to making things right and delivering the surprise in person. This gesture resonated deeply with fans around the world, highlighting Alan Walker’s dedication to positively impacting the community.