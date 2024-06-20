World Music Day 2024: DJ Alan Walker on his love story with India

He is one of the most loved DJs, not just in India, but across the globe. With several awards to his name, he has quite literally made the stage his own. He loves to perform shows in India and we will be blessed with yet another tour by him later this year.

Therefore, Alan Walker doesn’t need any more introduction. The Norwegian DJ was in Bengaluru earlier this year for the launch of RCB’s anthem for IPL 2024.

Ahead of World Music Day, we quickly got into a fun chat with the award-winning DJ to talk about music, his love for India and lots more…

Alan, you are no stranger to India. What do you like about us the most?

I think the last time when I was here, I witnessed a lot of energy and a lot of passion. My fans here had been waiting for my return for quite some time because I think it was a few years since I last performed here. You recently released your latest EP Who I Am.

Can you take us through it?

I released Who I Am initially with Putri Ariani and Peder Elias. Putri is an Indonesian vocalist and Peder was from Norway and their voices matched really well. And then we had the EP released shortly after and we included an Alan Walker remix, an Alan Walker VIP remix and we had a version with Indian mashup artiste Gravero (Sourav Ray). The EP overall turned out really amazing! The Gravero remix was really unique because it had an Indian influence in it. The music and the instruments he chose really brought out the Indian touch.