AP Dhillon and Gunna collaborate on new EP ‘The Brownprint’

Punjabi singer-songwriter, rapper, and record producer AP Dhillon continues to make waves with an exciting global collaboration. As he gears up for the release of his highly anticipated EP, The Brownprint, Dhillon has revealed a major new feature: American rap sensation and four-time Grammy nominee Gunna.

Dhillon took to social media to drop a tantalising hint about the EP’s second track, Losing Myself, which will feature Gunna. This announcement has ignited a surge of excitement among fans worldwide, eagerly anticipating the blend of musical styles.

The collaboration between Dhillon and Gunna represents a significant crossover of musical genres. Gunna’s signature melodic flow and introspective lyrics are expected to beautifully complement Dhillon’s powerful Punjabi vocals and evocative storytelling. This synergy of Dhillon’s Punjabi beats with Gunna’s distinct rap style promises a groundbreaking listening experience that bridges cultural divides.

The Brownprint, set for release on August 30 via Republic Records, aims to highlight Dhillon’s artistic range and solidify his status as a global music sensation. The EP will feature a remarkable mix of genres, including Punjabi music, Afrobeats, and hip-hop, showcasing Dhillon’s ability to blend diverse musical influences.

This announcement follows Dhillon’s earlier collaboration with Nigerian artist Ayra Starr on the track Bora Bora, and his partnership with British rapper and singer-songwriter Stormzy on Problems Over Peace. Dhillon also made a notable debut performance at Coachella earlier this year.

In addition to the musical collaborations, Dhillon’s EP rollout will feature a creative twist with comic book illustrations depicting his star-studded collaborations, alongside a dramatic, fiery trailer set to launch at the end of August. This unique approach promises to captivate audiences and further amplify the anticipation surrounding The Brownprint.