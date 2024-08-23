Chennai-born and US-based Hasika Neethi reflects on her story and identity in her upcoming song

Singer-songwriter and Chennai girl Hasika Neethi, who now resides in the United States, presents a diverse range in her music. With the blend of Indian tunes and pop beats, her songs are reflective of her journey as an artiste possessing an influx of cultures.

In her upcoming release, Take Control, Hasika documents her experiences and the emotions associated with it. The song discusses self-control and personal empowerment. Thanks to the infectious energy brought about by an upbeat score, the single also has the potential to be added to the loop playlist in your phone. In our chat with the crooner and entrepreneur, we learn about the self-reflection that she presents in the song, how her life in Chennai has influenced her as an artiste, and how her experiences in Bharatanatyam and Carnatic music provided a strong creative background.

Take Control is a project that explores Hasika’s story. “I see it as a deeply personal anthem for reclaiming my power. The song emerged during a time when I felt profoundly betrayed by those I trusted. In the harsh reality of the music industry, it’s painful when people you consider a part of your tribe or team end up exploiting your kindness and trust,” she highlights.

Writing the song was a cathartic experience for Hasika. She highlights how the song became a declaration of her commitment to enforcing her boundaries. “It’s about recognising my worth and not allowing others to undermine it. Through this song, I’ve found a sense of empowerment and a reminder that I have the strength to protect my space and maintain my integrity,” she says.

These emotions are amplified further through a fresh score. Blending Indian classical and pop elements in the score, the song stands out with flair. “This fusion isn’t just about adding a different sound; it’s about making a statement and bringing a piece of my identity into the music I create,” she says, adding, “My ultimate goal is to see Indian music make a significant impact in mainstream pop, and this song is a step towards that dream. By combining the rhythmic and melodic nuances of Carnatic music with modern pop sensibilities, I hope to pave the way for a broader acceptance and appreciation of Indian musical influences in the global pop landscape.”

We also learn that having trained in Carnatic music and Bharatanatyam, Hasika’s early years in Chennai had a deep impact on her. “Even though I was drawn to American pop culture and Western music, the constant presence of Carnatic music in my life created a unique blend of influences. My brother-in-law, a nationally acclaimed mridangam artiste, further enriched my understanding of music with his exceptional skill,” she highlights.