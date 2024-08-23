Delhi-based comic rock band Kapow comes to Hyderabad with their electric energy to pay tribute to Queen

“You watch us, you hear us, you experience Kapow,” says Prakhar Srivastava, the drummer of Kapow, a Delhi-based comic rock band, that is coming to town with its quirky music and electric energy. This band is known as the ‘trouble makers’ and for their tributes to Queen.

When we asked why specifically Queen, Mayank Mittal, the lead vocalist tells us, “We really resonate with their energy. Our birthday also coincides with Freddie Mercury (the lead vocalist of Queen), so we thought let's do only one tribute to them. We did it back in 2019 with all the vests, the moustache, and every thing. We kept the songs but added our own fun elements and musical arrangements. It caught on, and we eventually became known as the ‘Queen tribute band’.” To this, Prakhar adds, “Queen was great as a band, but Freddie never thought about what people said about his music. We of course value the views of our audience, but as a band, we are very free, we do what we want to do, just the way we want to.”

The band adds their touch to the songs with musicality and great chemistry, which is something they are particularly proud of. “We try to make it like a chit-chat session,” says Mayank.